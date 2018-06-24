Boil water advisory for Nocatee and surrounding areas following water main break

A precautionary advisory is in effect for certain customers to boil water used for drinking and food preparation or to use bottled water for those purposes.
According to JEA, the advisory will be in effect until the problem has been corrected and two consecutive days of satisfactory bacteriological results have been obtained.
Related Headlines
The boil water advisory affects the following customers:
- Nocatee (including residents, businesses, and schools)
- Bartram Springs Community – South of 14538 Cherry Lake Drive W and
- 14499 Cherry Lake Drive E
- Bartram Springs Elementary School
- The Reserve at Bartram Springs
- Cypress Trace
- Community Businesses at the Promenade Plaza – Everest Lane
- Racetrack Road – East of Bartram Park Blvd to Philips Highway (US1)
Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute prior to using for drinking, food preparation, or cooking.
It is recommended that customers flush water lines for three minutes after water returns in order to remove any air and possible sediments from the lines.
For more information regarding this advisory please contact:
JEA Customer Service at 904-665-6000
JEA.com/BWA
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}