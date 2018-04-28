Bradford County woman missing since Friday

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a woman.
The sheriff released information on social media Saturday saying the woman, Melissa Infinger, was last heard from on Friday.
A friend of Infinger told authorities they were supposed to meet up, but Infinger canceled their plans.
The Sheriff's Office said Infinger was having issues with her ex-boyfriend. Deputies spoke to him and believed there's no evidence that he has done anything illegal.
Bradford deputies have already searched Infinger's residence and discovered nothing out of place, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies noted two vehicles were at the residence, and found it unusual that Infinger was not at the house.
The Sheriff's Office said anyone with information on Infinger's whereabout is asked to call the agency at 904-966-6161.
