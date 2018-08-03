Starke double shooting at arcade caught on high-quality video

Surveillance video shows the moments two people were shot at a local gaming arcade.
We've highlighted three masked men who ran out of a car at Lucas Games. One man fired multiple rounds towards a back door.
On Thursday, Action News Jax first reported one victim was shot in the leg and the other victim was shot in the head.
