0 Brother of Jennifer Lynn Perry says he saw a man driving her truck

The search for Nassau County mother Jennifer Lynn Perry is ramping up six days after her disappearance.

Family and friends searched for 38-year-old Perry Friday night in Bryceville, Florida. Crews met at the Bryceville Fire and Rescue substation.

"Right now it’s a whole lot of fear," said friend and neighbor Andrea Garner.

Searchers say their efforts on Thursday culminated in the discovery of Perry's truck.

In a social media post obtained by Action News Jax, her brother Justin Perry said he saw her black truck with a matching tag on 121 in Macclenny.

"I turned around and chased him down," Perry said on Facebook. "We called 911 they caught up with us and have him pulled over. My sister is not with him. But we have her truck! I will find Jennifer Perry if I have to do it by myself. I'm one step closer!! #jenniferswarriors"

The Baker County Sheriff's Office confirmed Dilbert Goodman was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after being found driving Perry's car.

Goodman is in custody and facing charges for misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

He made his first appearance Friday morning and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Friends believe locating her truck brings them closer to finding Perry.

"Waiting and wondering just brings the fear," Garner said.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. Action News Jax asked Sheriff Bill Leeper if Goodman is believed to be involved in Perry's disappearance. He said it is being investigated.

Perry is described as white, 38 years old, 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information or a means of reaching Perry is encouraged to call the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. You may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.

