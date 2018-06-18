Brunswick drug dealer 'Big Country' who sold crack across from school sentenced to federal prison

A Brunswick man who authorities say sold drugs across the street from an elementary school was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison.
Melvin "Big Country" Walker Jr., 41, was sentenced to 140 months in federal prison followed by three years of court supervision, according to a Glynn County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Authorities said Walker would sell powder and crack cocaine from his "trap house" across the street from Burroughs-Molette Elementary School.
The house, also known as The Den, was located at 2100 Johnston St. Walker would carry a firearm while conducting drug deals, according to the post.
Walker and his co-conspirators were indicted in February 2017. Prior to Walker's sentencing, Kendall Jackson, Kenneth Brown and Andrew King were all convicted and sentenced to federal prison.
“This drug dealer dealt poison to members of our community across the street from an elementary school. This callous disregard for our children and our community will not be tolerated. Drug dealers take note: we will hunt you down and send you to prison for as long as we can in an effort to protect others," U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in the post.
