Brunswick police officer rides medical patient's bike home

    BRUNSWICK, Ga. -

    A Brunswick police officer made sure a citizen's bike was returned after the man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. 

    The Brunswick Police Department tweeted out a photo of the officer, who is named Officer Hall in the tweet, riding the vibrantly green bike on the sidewalk toward the man's home.

    Officers tried to put the bike in a patrol vehicle at first, but it wouldn't fit.

    The officer ended up riding the bike himself to the house a few blocks away. 

