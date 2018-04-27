Brunswick police officer rides medical patient's bike home

JACKSONVILLE: Officer buys man new bike tires, delivers them after his shift
A Brunswick police officer made sure a citizen's bike was returned after the man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
The Brunswick Police Department tweeted out a photo of the officer, who is named Officer Hall in the tweet, riding the vibrantly green bike on the sidewalk toward the man's home.
Officers tried to put the bike in a patrol vehicle at first, but it wouldn't fit.
The officer ended up riding the bike himself to the house a few blocks away.
After a citizen was transported for medical treatment, we realized we needed to get his bike home. It wouldn't fit in the trunk....this is what happened, Ofc. Hall rode it to his house few blocks away. #PolTwt pic.twitter.com/uYslvKrgLL— Brunswick Police (@brunswickgapd) April 27, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}