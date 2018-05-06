Busiest beach patrol days of the season at Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville lifeguards are warning beach-goers not to enter the water this weekend unless they are strong swimmers. This is because a strong rip current has resulted from breaks in the water.
Beach patrol says they have had to make the most rescues of the season so far this weekend.
There were over a dozen incidents reported on Saturday alone, and as of this morning lifeguards say they have made 18 total rescues.
Lifeguards say do not try to swim against the current. Tread water or float if you can’t escape it. They say yesterday was the busiest day of the year for service and they expect today to be just as hectic. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/iM47mMZFLz— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) May 6, 2018
“Well [the waves] are kind of choppy. Normally when I go to the beach I don’t see them that choppy," Emory Nelson, a beach-goer, said.
Included in this weekend's water emergencies was a father and his three children who were stranded just north of the Jax Beach pier on Saturday. As Jax Beach lifeguards are off-duty at 6 p.m., it was off-duty lifeguards from Volusia that were able to rescue the family. There were no injuries.
