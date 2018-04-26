0 Businesses: St. Augustine city construction project killing sales

St. Augustine business owners say a delayed construction project is killing their sales.

Right now, crews are replacing a bridge at South Dixie Highway, but the city says the work won't be finished until the end of May.

Those same business owners said they may have to shut down long before then.

The owner of Star Auto Sales, Steve Tadros, said a lot of his business comes from passersby.

Action News Jax dropped by Wednesday afternoon, and saw more tractors moving through than patrons.

Tadros said that construction project, which closes the nearby cut-through from Ponce De Leon Boulevard, is the reason.

“I haven't sold enough to justify staying open,” Tadros said.

Tadros said tax season normally means it’s the busy season and when he can sell upward of 60 cars.

But since the city started the work, he said it has only sold one vehicle.

“It’s very frustrating, because I'm a single father of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, and this is my livelihood, and I've got to support them, and I'm having struggles paying my bills,” Tadros said.

Next door, American Transmission said it, too, has noticed a drop-off, blaming it on the work.

“It’s kind of getting in the way,” said Wayne Novella. “It's keeping traffic from getting through.”

The city of St. Augustine said the construction project will also help with storm drainage, which is notably poor in the Ancient City.

City representatives said weather delayed the work.

“We live in Florida,” Tadros said. “It rains and we do have weather issues, but they should have thought accounted for that when they first thought about this project.”

