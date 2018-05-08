0 Nassau County family dies on I-95 in South Carolina after hitting alligator

CALLAHAN, Fla. -

ON TV: Russell Colburn will be live from Nassau County on this story on CBS47 at 5.

PHOTO GALLERY: Callahan mom, 2 kids killed after car strikes alligator

A family from Callahan was killed early Monday morning in Orangeburg, S.C. when their vehicle struck a 9-foot alligator in the middle of the road on Interstate 95, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Amber Stanley’s husband shared these photos of his wife & children who were killed in a crash in South Carolina.



Autumn was only 2 years old, & Jack was just 4. So tragic.



Troopers say they hit a 9-foot gator on I-95 North & lost control. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/0LaCBIVz8E — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 8, 2018

Amber Stanley, 24; her 4-year-old son Jack and her 2-year-old daughter Autumn, all of Callahan; died from their injuries due to the vehicle fire.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash occurred around 12:49 a.m. Monday in the northbound lane of I-95 when the family's 2011 Kia Soul struck the alligator in the road.

Troopers said after the car hit the gator, it ran off the left side of the road hitting a tree and caught on fire. A detailed crash report has not yet been released.

TRAGIC.#Callahan mother and two children- just 2 and 4 years old- killed in fiery crash in #SouthCarolina. Troopers there say Amber Stanley, 24, struck a 9-foot gator on I-95 and her car ended up in the trees early Monday morning.@ActionNewsJax is live at noon. — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 8, 2018

Josh Stanley is now his family's sole survivor. He tells Action News Jax reporter Russell Colburn he was out of town for work in Pennsylvania and his family was headed to a weekend getaway in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

On Tuesday afternoon, he was at Ewing Park, a place he and his wife and children visited often.

“It’s been hard. I mean, I know it happened. I’m still kind of processing though. I’ll be walking around and I’ll just, like, see something out of the corner of my eye, I go, ‘that’s Amber,’ and I know it’s not, but it’s just the first thing my brain goes to. Or, some kids say ‘dad’ or something,” he said.

Josh Stanley says his family was headed to Myrtle Beach for a weekend getaway while he was out of town for work. He’s now his family’s sole survivor. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nmtAWbdfFF — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 8, 2018

Josh Stanley said his wife loved to visit the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and said he's working to get a memorial together for the Zoo, possibly as soon as Friday.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter for updates and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 5 for the latest.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.