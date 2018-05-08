  • Nassau County family dies on I-95 in South Carolina after hitting alligator

    Updated:
    CALLAHAN, Fla. -

    ON TV: Russell Colburn will be live from Nassau County on this story on CBS47 at 5.

    PHOTO GALLERY: Callahan mom, 2 kids killed after car strikes alligator

    A family from Callahan was killed early Monday morning in Orangeburg, S.C. when their vehicle struck a 9-foot alligator in the middle of the road on Interstate 95, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

    Amber Stanley, 24; her 4-year-old son Jack and her 2-year-old daughter Autumn, all of Callahan; died from their injuries due to the vehicle fire. 

    South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash occurred around 12:49 a.m. Monday in the northbound lane of I-95 when the family's 2011 Kia Soul struck the alligator in the road.

    Map of Callahan and South Carolina crash

    Troopers said after the car hit the gator, it ran off the left side of the road hitting a tree and caught on fire. A detailed crash report has not yet been released.

    Josh Stanley is now his family's sole survivor. He tells Action News Jax reporter Russell Colburn he was out of town for work in Pennsylvania and his family was headed to a weekend getaway in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

    On Tuesday afternoon, he was at Ewing Park, a place he and his wife and children visited often.

    “It’s been hard. I mean, I know it happened. I’m still kind of processing though. I’ll be walking around and I’ll just, like, see something out of the corner of my eye, I go, ‘that’s Amber,’ and I know it’s not, but it’s just the first thing my brain goes to. Or, some kids say ‘dad’ or something,” he said.

    Josh Stanley said his wife loved to visit the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and said he's working to get a memorial together for the Zoo, possibly as soon as Friday.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter for updates and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 5 for the latest.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nassau County family dies on I-95 in South Carolina after hitting alligator

  • Headline Goes Here

    Diseases from ticks, fleas, mosquitoes on rise

  • Headline Goes Here

    Action News Jax Investigates: Uber and Lyft drivers picking up local children

  • Headline Goes Here

    'I'm thankful to be alive:' Jacksonville man recovering after lawn mower…

  • Headline Goes Here

    St. Johns County looking for auto thieves after string of car thefts in 48 hours