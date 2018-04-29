Truck slams into side of Baker County church

A truck crashed into the side of a church in Baker County on Saturday evening.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported Roy D. Prevatt, 45, of Macclenny, was driving a black Ford F-150 eastbound on U.S. 90 when he traveled across the westbound lane and entered the westbound grass shoulder.
The truck struck a concrete culvert, traveled into a ditch and entered a private grassy lot.
The front of the truck struck the side of Souls Harbor Church of God. The truck came to final rest against the church facing east.
Prevatt was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries.
Church member Lori Hodges said a teenager was mowing the church's lawn during the crash.
"We are praising God that the teenager mowing the grass 20 feet away was not injured," Hodges said.
