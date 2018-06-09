0 Car, SUV collide in wrong-way crash on I-95 onramp in Jacksonville

A pregnant woman was fleeing from an aggressive driver on I-95 when she crashed into an SUV head-on in Jacksonville, a family member told Action News Jax.

A gold Mazda and blue Ford SUV collided in the wrong-way crash on the on ramp to I-95 at Emerson Saturday.

Airbags deployed in each car and four people were taken to the hospital.

A woman said her family was in the Mazda traveling south on I-95 when a car kept coming at their car.

She said her sister, who is 7 months pregnant, took the Emerson exit to get away from the aggressive driver, but lost control of the car.

It crossed a grass divider and crashed into the SUV head-on.

Family said the driver and her mother were taken to the hospital.

Two young boys were also in the Mazda but were not hurt, family said.

The condition of the people in the blue SUV was not immediately available.

The on-ramp to I-95 southbound was closed Saturday before noon as troopers investigated.

Action News Jax is working to learn the condition of the crash victims and if troopers were advised of the possible road rage incident.

