Caught on video: Thief runs off with camera bag on Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach police are searching for a man captured on cellphone video stealing a camera bag from the beach.
Local photographer Trey Vollmer said he was doing a shoot Saturday morning when one of his bags disappeared.
“He grabbed one of my camera bags with a camera, lens, microphones; some other accessories were in there,” Vollmer said.
Investigators are searching for the man who stole a bag filled with camera gear from Jax Beach on Saturday. A local photographer tells me this cell phone video shows the incident. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/CpfmiFHplh— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 7, 2018
Vollmer values the lost gear at $2,000.
A representative with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said police have identified a suspect.
Vollmer believes someone he interviewed for his shoot is responsible for the crime.
“I had just gotten video of him, and then he stole from me right after. That was kind of shocking,” Vollmer said.
