Child burned in St. Johns County after throwing match into gas container, authorities say

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:
    ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -

    A 8-year-old child was burned Tuesday evening, authorities said.

    The child was standing near a container of gasoline and threw a match into the container, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

    The child was taken to a fire station in Hastings and later had to be flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

    The child has non-life-threatening injuries, SJSO said.

