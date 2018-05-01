Child burned in St. Johns County after throwing match into gas container, authorities say

A 8-year-old child was burned Tuesday evening, authorities said.
The child was standing near a container of gasoline and threw a match into the container, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.
Related Headlines
BREAKING: @ActionNewsJax has learned a child was seriously burned in St Johns County. Child was initially rushed to a fire station in Hastings then @SJCFireRescue says child was flown to hospital in Gainesville. @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/TBaYBA1Hdz— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 1, 2018
The child was taken to a fire station in Hastings and later had to be flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.
The child has non-life-threatening injuries, SJSO said.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch FOX30 Action News Jax at 6:30 for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}