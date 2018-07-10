Children with autism team up with pro golfers at TPC Sawgrass

At least 16 children who are on the autism spectrum hit the links at TPC Sawgrass Tuesday.
It was thanks to local programs Help Us Golf and Helping Enrich Autistic Lives.
Related Headlines
The programs paired kids with pro golfers from TPC Sawgrass for the three-day event.
“Getting to see [my son] with no boundaries, being with other kids just like him and not having a care in the world,” Hannah Burke said about the program.
Action News Jax Family Focus is a partner with HEAL.
You can learn more about HEAL on its website.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}