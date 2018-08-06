0 City leaders working to improve safety on Hart Bridge after second fatal crash

One person is dead following a wrong-way collision on the Hart Bridge, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The Hart Bridge Expressway sees 53,000 drivers daily, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said a $1.3 million improvement project has been in the works since the beginning of this year.

FDOT will add 272 new signs to intersections and off ramps, including 764 replacement signs throughout Duval County.

There will also be new pavement markings at those intersections.

FDOT said the project should be completed by the end of the year.

RELATED: 1 dead, 2 girls injured in fiery, head-on collision on Wonderwood Bridge

The Sunday crash occurred around 11:42 p.m., FHP stated.

Authorities said the driver of a 2017 red Jeep Wrangler was driving northbound on the Hart Bridge in the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a silver Nissan Xterra.

Photos: 1 dead, 1 injured in fiery, wrong-way crash on Hart Bridge

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said a person was trapped in one of the vehicles that caught fire.

FHP said the female driver of the Jeep died on scene.

STORY: Person killed after wrong-way driver crashes into car near Hart Bridge

The 28-year-old man driving the Nissan Xterra was taken to Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

Traffic alert....crews are responding to a wreck on the Hart bridge...E1 advises one person trapped, and the vehicle is on fire. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 6, 2018

In the last week, there have been two wrong-way fatal crashes on the Hart Bridge Expressway.

FHP Hart Bridge Crash Numbers :

2016 – 12 crashes, 0 fatals

2017 – 26 crashes, 0 fatals

2018 to date – 11 crashes, 2 fatals

On Aug. 2, a 74-year-old woman was killed and three were injured after their car collided with another vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

That same day, a man also died when his car hit another car head-on on the Wonderwood Bridge.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.