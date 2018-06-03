City of Jacksonville animal shelter critically full and how to help

Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services' shelter is critically full and is asking locals to adopt, foster, and volunteer.
The adoption fees for animals are as follows (not including city licensing):
- Puppies and kittens: $60
- Adult dogs and cats: $20
Click here to view what cats and dogs are currently up for adoption online.
A promotion Jax ACPS currently has in place is if you donate Velveeta-style cheese, you can adopt an animal for free. It will be in effect the entire month of June; ACPS uses the cheese to medicate their in-house animals.
Click here to view what supplies you can donate to help the shelter.
One of the reasons the shelter is so full is because "kitten season" is in full swing. It is the time of the year when many litters of kittens are born, usually taking place between April and October. The easiest way to reduce the increase in cat populations is to spay and neuter your own cat.
Click here to become a foster home for kittens and other animals.
In addition to adoptions, Jax ACPS offers rabies vaccines, distemper vaccines, and microchips to the community between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The cost of these services is $10 each.
