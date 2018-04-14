  • Clay County arrests man accused of leaving toddler unattended

    By: Kevin Clark , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    A Clay County man is under arrest after the sheriff found his 3-old son unattended in his pickup truck.

    Stevie Branch Jr., 35, was cited for leaving a child unattended. 

    He was also arrested and given a “Notice to Appear” after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside the truck.

     

    This happened outside Keystone Heights Elementary School, where Sheriff Darryl Daniels was speaking with students.

    According to deputies, Sheriff Daniels saw Branch Jr. pull up to the school and go inside, leaving the truck still running and unlocked. 

    Deputies say Sheriff Daniels saw the toddler in the back seat. 

    After several minutes, Branch came back. The sheriff asked for his ID, and then found marijuana and drug paraphernalia near the child.

    Sheriff Daniels even tweeted about the incident Friday afternoon.

    His tweet reads in part, “Dad took the ride for more than neglect. The drugs and paraphernalia in the truck didn’t help. REALLY?”

    Deputies say they’d never seen a sheriff make an arrest like this before, but they say Daniels is more proactive than most.
     

