0 Clay County arrests man accused of leaving toddler unattended

A Clay County man is under arrest after the sheriff found his 3-old son unattended in his pickup truck.

Stevie Branch Jr., 35, was cited for leaving a child unattended.

He was also arrested and given a “Notice to Appear” after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside the truck.

This photo was taken after @SheriffDaniels1 caught a father leaving his three-year old son unattended outside Keystone Heights Elementary School. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ignsazjs0T — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 14, 2018

The accused man, 35-year old Stevie Branch Jr., was cited for leaving a child unattended. He also was arrested and given a "Notice to Appear" after Sheriff Daniels found marijuana inside the truck. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QeC6M8CLMN — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) April 14, 2018

This happened outside Keystone Heights Elementary School, where Sheriff Darryl Daniels was speaking with students.

According to deputies, Sheriff Daniels saw Branch Jr. pull up to the school and go inside, leaving the truck still running and unlocked.

Deputies say Sheriff Daniels saw the toddler in the back seat.

After several minutes, Branch came back. The sheriff asked for his ID, and then found marijuana and drug paraphernalia near the child.

Sheriff Daniels even tweeted about the incident Friday afternoon.

I parked at Keystone Heights Elementary and see a truck with a lone three year old occupant. Did I mention that the engine was on and doors unlocked? Needless to say, dad took the ride for more than neglect. The drugs and paraphernalia in the truck didn't help. REALLY? pic.twitter.com/61jaOJHgNd — Darryl Daniels (@SheriffDaniels1) April 13, 2018

His tweet reads in part, “Dad took the ride for more than neglect. The drugs and paraphernalia in the truck didn’t help. REALLY?”

Deputies say they’d never seen a sheriff make an arrest like this before, but they say Daniels is more proactive than most.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.