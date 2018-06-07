  • Clay County deputies responding to near drowning involving child

    CLAY COUNTY, Fla. -

    The Clay County Sheriff's Office is responding to a near drowning involving a child.

    Deputies responded to Knight Boxx Road.

    The child was taken to the hospital and their status is not known at this time.

