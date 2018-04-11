Clay County drug busts net more than a dozen arrests

GALLERY: Click here to see mugshots from the arrests
More than a dozen people were arrested on drug charges after several undercover operations in Clay County on Wednesday.
A Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesperson is expected to give an update on the drug busts at 7 p.m.
My photographer and I are driving to Clay County after viewers shared with us they’ve seen an uptick in law enforcement activity today. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/KEnDOFJoG3— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 11, 2018
A countywide operation is taking place in Clay County, you’re looking at pictures of their command post. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wixU2m1E0v— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 11, 2018
Investigators won’t tell me what they’re busting people for, however, the most recent jail log shows it’s for possession and selling narcotics. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/lLH6bdJwKS— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) April 11, 2018
