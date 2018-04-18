Clay County investigate SWAT situation in Keystone Heights

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating an active SWAT situation in Keystone Heights on Wednesday.
The Sheriff's Office said it will provide more information in a briefing at State Road 21 and Gasline Road.
We have a crew heading to the area for gather more information.
NEWS ALERT: There is an active investigation in Keystone Heights involving SWAT. Our agency is on scene, so please be patient. We will update as this progresses.— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) April 18, 2018
Certified media members can stage at SR 21 and Gasline Road. This may change, so follow along while enroute. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/6PpdCZ2OHX
