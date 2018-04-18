  • Clay County investigate SWAT situation in Keystone Heights

    Updated:

    The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating an active SWAT situation in Keystone Heights on Wednesday. 

    The Sheriff's Office said it will provide more information in a briefing at State Road 21 and Gasline Road. 

    Related Headlines

    We have a crew heading to the area for gather more information. 

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 and FOX30 for the latest updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clay County investigate SWAT situation in Keystone Heights

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville woman sought on numerous charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Unloaded firearm, knife found in vehicle dropping off student at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville police arrest man connected to robbery at Arlington…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen accused of vandalizing St. Augustine cemetery