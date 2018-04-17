Clay County man accused of punching deputy in face during pursuit

A Clay County man is behind bars facing a slew of charges, including false imprisonment, battery on a law enforcement officer, and child abuse.
Cirocco Fox, 26, is also facing drug and weapons charges.
He’s accused of holding a woman and two children against their will, all while being chased by Clay County deputies, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Last week, Action News Jax told you about the more than two dozen arrests in Clay County, mostly for the sale and delivery of drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Deputies were looking for another man as part of this operation, but ended up finding Fox in that man’s truck instead.
“He is a known associate of a gentleman we’re out there looking for,” said Sgt. Keith Smith of CCSO.
Deputies followed the truck along several dirt roads, until Fox reportedly became aggressive.
According to his arrest report, Fox tried to drive at a deputy’s squad car with his truck, causing the deputy to swerve out of the way.
Deputies say Fox drove through a wooded area, before his truck became stuck in sand.
The Sheriff’s Office says he punched one deputy in the face while being detained. Deputies also learned Fox had forced a woman and her two children into the truck before the pursuit.
