0 Clay County sheriff frustrated by inaction to put officers in schools

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is frustrated by the lack of action on a plan to put officers in every school.

The county and school board are still trying to figure out how to pay for the officers. Daniels also said he may not have time to train them.

“We need more help,” said Janice Kerekes, a school board member.

Right now Clay County School board & @ccsofl talking about resource officers in schools and its options. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/LgRgRGDCek — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) April 23, 2018

School board members talked for hours, trying to figure out how to place a school resource officer in all 44 schools.

They looked at four options Monday and picked the most expensive plan, which could cost up to $5 million.

Board members asked, “How are we going to pay for this?” and begged for more money from the Clay County Board of County Commissioners, on top of the $1.8 million it already gave them.

“Is there any chance that the county commission could postpone a project or two somewhere?” said Kerekes.

“Our drop-dead date to get people hired and get them trained and be there for the first day of school is tomorrow, and I don’t see a decision being made. Board of County Commissioners, the school board--unless they come to some kind of agreement in the next 24 hours, I don’t see that happening,” Daniels said.

School board members have asked the superintendent to meet with the sheriff and to come to the meeting on May 3 with a specific plan detailing exactly how much it will cost to put an officer in every school.

