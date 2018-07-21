Clay County Sheriff's Office ask public for help identifying person

The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday asking for the community's help in identifying a person.
The tweet says they are a person of interest and has pertinent information concerning a robbery that occurred at an Advance America in the 950 Blanding Boulevard shopping center.
If you recognize the person, call Clay County Sheriff's communications section at (904) 264-6512.
🚨 PERSON OF INTEREST: We are asking for the community’s help in identifying the pictured subject. We believe the subject has pertinent information concerning a Robbery that occurred at Cash Advance located in the 950 Blanding Blvd. shopping center.— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) July 21, 2018
⚠️ READ BELOW: #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/F6UGKbs0PC
