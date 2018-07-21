  • Clay County Sheriff's Office ask public for help identifying person

    The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday asking for the community's help in identifying a person.

    The tweet says they are a person of interest and has pertinent information concerning a robbery that occurred at an Advance America in the 950 Blanding Boulevard shopping center. 

    If you recognize the person, call Clay County Sheriff's communications section at (904) 264-6512.

