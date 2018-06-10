Clay County Sheriff's Office: Two people in disguises rob a Kay Jewelers in Fleming Island

Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms an armed robbery at Kay Jewelers on County Road 220 in Fleming Island.
Just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening, two disguised people entered the store, conducted the armed robbery, and left, according to police.
Police say they have no description to provide about the suspects or their means of travel.
They ask that anyone who may have been in the area and observed suspicious activity, fleeing subjects and/or vehicles, to please contact CCSO's Communication Section at (904) 264 - 6512.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}