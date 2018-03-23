  • Clay County Sheriff's Office locate guardians of girl

    UPDATE: The guardians of a child who had been  briefly missing have been  located, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.   

    The Sheriff's Office said the little girl was being watched by her teen sibling.      

    Deputies say the guardians seem “squared away” and people  who know them say they’re good people.              

    The guardians will not likely face chargers.   

    Original Story 

    The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying the guardians of a young child who was located just before lunch time near the 575 block of Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.

    The girl is currently safe with the deputies

    The Sheriff's Office is asking if you have any information that you call (904) 264-6512. #CCSOFL

