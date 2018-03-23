Clay County Sheriff's Office locate guardians of girl

UPDATE: The guardians of a child who had been briefly missing have been located, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Friday. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.
The Sheriff's Office said the little girl was being watched by her teen sibling.
Deputies say the guardians seem “squared away” and people who know them say they’re good people.
The guardians will not likely face chargers.
🙌🏼UPDATE 2:30 PM: The guardians of this sweet, young lady has been located. Investigation continues now with our Special Victim’s Section assisting the deputies.— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) March 23, 2018
👏🏼THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU to our community that stepped up and assisted! This was truly teamwork.
Original Story
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying the guardians of a young child who was located just before lunch time near the 575 block of Oakleaf Plantation Parkway.
The girl is currently safe with the deputies
The Sheriff's Office is asking if you have any information that you call (904) 264-6512. #CCSOFL
