  • Clay deputies investigating attempted abduction of teen girl

    CLAY COUNTY, Fla. -

    The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted abduction in the Eagle Harbor area.

    A man attempted to lure a 16-year-old girl into his truck while she was jogging near Eagle Creek and Salt Myrtle drives, according to deputies.

    The teen was able to get away from the man, running to a FedEx employee who was nearby for help. Deputies said she is OK, but shaken up. 

    The man is described as being in his 50s-60s, has balding hair and was wearing a bright orange shirt. The truck he was driving was white and had large mud tires.

    Deputies are canvassing the area, asking neighbors if they have surveillance video that may have captured the man in the truck.

    Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact CCSO at 904-264-6512.

    Action News Jax reporter Christy Turner is headed to the area to gather more details. Follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter for her updates and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 5 for updates.

