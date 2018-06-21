Comcast users in Jacksonville reporting internet, TV outages

There are several local Comcast internet and TV outages, per the Comcast Xfinity website.
One neighborhood near Atlantic Boulevard and Interstate 295 had 14,629 “subscribers” affected.
The estimated time of resolution is just after 12:30 p.m.
According to istheservicedown.com, there are "Problems detected at Comcast" in Duval County.
Are you experiencing outages in your neighborhood? Email news@actionnewsjax.com and let us know.
