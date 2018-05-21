0 Community gathers at St. Johns County church to honor fallen military heroes

Memorial Day may still be a week away, but on Sunday afternoon, Celebration Lutheran Church in St. Johns County dedicated an hourlong ceremony to 400 fallen heroes born right here in Florida.

A memorial field of crosses was also created outside the church.

There are 400 crosses. Each cross is adorned with a flag, and includes a picture of the soldier, the soldier’s name, branch of service, hometown, birth and day of death during their service in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

A soldier from Jacksonville Beach just had his name added to the memorial on Sunday. Master Sgt. William Posch, of the U.S. Air Force, died in the line of duty on March 15, 2018, while serving in Iraq.

I know golf has pushed our newscast back on CBS 47 @ActionNewsJax —but be sure to stay with us because you’ll want to see the special way the community in St. John’s County is honoring our fallen military heroes from Florida. pic.twitter.com/KMCXkGvL2Z — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) May 20, 2018

With each name that was read aloud in Celebration Lutheran Church on Sunday afternoon, everyone was reminded of the selflessness and dedication of each soldier which allow us to enjoy the freedoms we have today.

The guest speaker, retired Master Sgt. Herbert Shaw, served in the Marine Corps in the Vietnam War from 1965-1968.

He said it was an honor to be part of such a special day.

"It’s great that we have people that recognize those that gave it all,” Shaw said. "You know, all gave some, but some gave everything they had serving our country."

Action News Jax reporter Courtney Cole attended the Fallen Heroes Military Tribute and spoke to the young man who constructed the crosses. Jaxon Kendrick, 14, wants to make sure we never forget those who gave their all.

That's what inspired the Boy Scout to partner up with Helping Hands of St. Johns County to create the Memorial Field of Crosses.

"I never knew I could be a part of such an amazing event like this,” Kendrick said.

He said it took him three months to complete the crosses.

All construction materials were donated by Builders First Choice, Hagan Ace Hardware and Sherwin-Williams.

"Even though it might be miniscule on the global scale, in the community, it definitely makes an impact,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick said he hopes to make an even stronger, lasting impact one day by serving in the armed forces.

"I’ve been wanting to join the Marines and, maybe, possibly, become a sniper and work in Iraq and Afghanistan myself," Kendrick said.

If you were unable to make it to the ceremony Sunday afternoon, the Fallen Heroes Military Tribute will remain open to the public from dawn to dusk through Memorial Day.

