0 Community raises money for Joleen Cummings' children

Months after Joleen Cummings' disappearance, the community is banding together to ease her family's financial burden.

Auctions at the Sliders Seaside Grill raised at least $5,000. Joleen’s birthday fell on Mother’s Day this year, the day she was last seen.

Visitors signed fabric squares. They’ll be sewn into a quilt and given to Cummings’ mother, Anne Johnson. The outpouring of support left Johnson at a loss.

"So much love it’s indescribable," Johnson said.

Johnson will oversee the funds for Cummings' three children.

"They only had one income and the father didn’t make that much money," Johnson said.

In mid-July, the Nassau County Sheriff, Bill Leeper, told Action News Jax a week-long landfill search through more than six million pounds of trash uncovered some items of interest.

The FBI assisted with the search with multiple divisions from around the country lending hands.

"There’s no," Johnson paused. "There’s no closure."

In closure’s absence, the community remains. Dean Black was determined to give, no matter the cost.

“I didn’t know what I was bidding on," said Black. “I wanted to contribute to the cause," he said.

That cause is bringing closure to a grieving family.

"I need my daughter found," Johnson said tearfully.

Action News Jax reached out to the FBI’s Jacksonville division and Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper asking if any of the items of interest are linked to primary suspect Kimberly Kessler. FBI spokesperson Amanda Warford Videll tells us NCSO is leading the investigation and it may take weeks before those answers are revealed.

Kessler has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for August 2nd. Investigators said she’s not cooperating.

