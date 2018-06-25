Contract employee at NAS Jax arrested on child porn charges

A Middleburg man was arrested on 10 counts of possessing child pornography.
Donald Avitt, 61, is being held on a $250,030 bond following his arrest Thursday.
Action News Jax spoke to neighbors who said the arrest came as a surprise.
“That's just shocking to me because he didn't seem like that type of man,” Yaritza Pineiro said.
According to the arrest warrant, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a Cyber Tip about Avitt in February.
Detectives said child abusive material was linked to an IP address registered to Avitt’s account and address.
In May, a search was executed at his Middleburg home.
Avitt’s arrest report lists the Fleet Readiness Center at NAS Jax as his employer.
Action News Jax reached out to NAS Jax and was told Avitt is a contract employee. A spokesperson for the base said Avitt no longer has access to the facility.
He is due back in court July 25.
