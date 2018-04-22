  • Crews respond to 2 Westside Jacksonville crashes

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    Crews responded to two crashes on the Westside on Sunday afternoon, one involving a car and a motorcycle and the other leaving a car flipped on its side.

    The first crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, happened near Cassat and Highway avenues.

    Related Headlines

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to that crash, where the motorcycle was blocking part of Cassat Avenue.

    PHOTOS: Crews respond to 2 Westside crashes

    A witness told Action News Jax reporter Courtney Cole that the impact of the crash is what caused the bike to move halfway down the street from where the crash actually happened.

    Action News Jax is working to find out how many people were involved in the crash and the extent of their injuries.

    At another Westside crash, a car flipped on its side at Glendas Meadow Drive and Noroad. The people in the flipped car walked away with minor scratches.

    A man said that two of his sons and a friend of theirs was in the car when they were rear-ended by another car.

    A tow truck responded to the area to flip the car right-side up and tow it away.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews respond to 2 Westside Jacksonville crashes

  • Headline Goes Here

    This Jacksonville man wants your help finding his firefighter training gear

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family, friends call for justice for 31-year-old Jacksonville man found…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Social…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Project Save Lives on verge of expanding thanks to success in treating…