0 Crews respond to 2 Westside Jacksonville crashes

Crews responded to two crashes on the Westside on Sunday afternoon, one involving a car and a motorcycle and the other leaving a car flipped on its side.

The first crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, happened near Cassat and Highway avenues.

#RIGHTNOW We’re on the scene of an accident off of Highway Ave. & Casat Ave. involving a car and a motorcycle. We’re working with @JSOPIO to learn how many people were hurt & their condition(s). @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nQMpSINfOT — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) April 22, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to that crash, where the motorcycle was blocking part of Cassat Avenue.

#RIGHTNOW part of Cassat Ave. remains blocked. Motorcycle is still in the street. It appears that this scarf and glove could also be from the cyclist. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5NzjBsCEHN — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) April 22, 2018

PHOTOS: Crews respond to 2 Westside crashes

A witness told Action News Jax reporter Courtney Cole that the impact of the crash is what caused the bike to move halfway down the street from where the crash actually happened.

Witness who alerted @ActionNewsJax of the tip told me via ☎️ the accident actually happened right on the corner of Highway & Cassat. The impact of the accident is what caused the bike to move half way down the street. pic.twitter.com/Og0NyPaAMQ — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) April 22, 2018

Action News Jax is working to find out how many people were involved in the crash and the extent of their injuries.

At another Westside crash, a car flipped on its side at Glendas Meadow Drive and Noroad. The people in the flipped car walked away with minor scratches.

Drivers, be careful out there... This is the 2nd accident scene I’ve been to today. This one is on Glendas Meadow & Noroad. A car is completely flipped on its side. The miracle here is the people inside wales away with minor scratches. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Ss1EGY0N0S — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) April 22, 2018

A man said that two of his sons and a friend of theirs was in the car when they were rear-ended by another car.

I spoke to the father who says his two of his sons and friend were inside the car. Fortunately, they’re all okay. He tells me his son was rear-ended by another car and the impact led to what you see in this picture. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/tNFy7CGJKt — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) April 22, 2018

A tow truck responded to the area to flip the car right-side up and tow it away.

#RIGHTNOW a tow truck driver is on the scene, preparing to tow it away. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nTfHIJcgyw — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) April 22, 2018

