  • Crews respond to crash with people entrapped on I-10 in Jacksonville, officials say

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on I-10 on Saturday where several people are entrapped.  

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the crash happened at I-10 eastbound near the Chaffee Road and Hammond Boulevard exits. 

    Related Headlines

    Eastbound lanes on I-10 are shut down as emergency personnel respond to the crash. 

    We're working to determine the condition of the crash victims and have a crew heading out to the scene. 

    This is a developing story. To stay up to date with the latest, refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 at 6. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews respond to crash with people entrapped on I-10 in Jacksonville,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jacksonville mother says she can't grieve over daughter's murder; says…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping: 10 things we learned on Day 2 of sentencing

  • Headline Goes Here

    School bus plows through backyard fence in Oakleaf neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tropical disturbance helps increase weekend showers for Jacksonville