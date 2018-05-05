Crews respond to crash with people entrapped on I-10 in Jacksonville, officials say

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on I-10 on Saturday where several people are entrapped.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the crash happened at I-10 eastbound near the Chaffee Road and Hammond Boulevard exits.
Eastbound lanes on I-10 are shut down as emergency personnel respond to the crash.
We're working to determine the condition of the crash victims and have a crew heading out to the scene.
Traffic alert.....crews are responding to I10 eastbound between Chaffee and Hammond for a mva....E57 is on scene advising multiple people are trapped— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 5, 2018
I10 Eastbound is shut down at this point....trauma one will be landing on I10— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 5, 2018
Jacksonville: All Eastbound lanes are blocked on I-10 just before Hammond Blvd due to a crash. Use caution and...https://t.co/q6rZmrGQeC— FL511 Northeast (@fl511_northeast) May 5, 2018
The helicopter was cancelled....crews are beginning to wrap it up....this scene will be turned over to @FhpJacksonville for full investigation to this tragic accident— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 5, 2018
