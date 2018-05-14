  • Authorities investigating fire, stabbing in Jacksonville's Lake Shore neighborhood

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Authorities are investigating a house fire and a stabbing in the Lake Shore neighborhood.

    The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the fire in the 5200 block of Shirley Avenue at 4:52 a.m.

    Action News Jax reporter Cole Heath arrived at the scene and learned at least one person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound after a domestic incident in home. Another person was taken to hospital as well.

