Authorities investigating fire, stabbing in Jacksonville's Lake Shore neighborhood

Authorities are investigating a house fire and a stabbing in the Lake Shore neighborhood.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the fire in the 5200 block of Shirley Avenue at 4:52 a.m.
Crews are working a structure fire in the 5200 block of Shirley Ave on the westside....multiple people being transported from this scene— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 14, 2018
Action News Jax reporter Cole Heath arrived at the scene and learned at least one person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound after a domestic incident in home. Another person was taken to hospital as well.
#anjaxbreaking. Sources close to situation tell me fire is secondary effect of this scene. I’m told at least 1 transported with a stab wound after domestic incident in home. One other taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/jewbltrtRy— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) May 14, 2018
