Crews searching for missing Glynn County man at St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - Glynn County rescue crews are searching for a man in the water off St. Simons Island near Massengale Park.
At approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Glynn County police received a call of three beach goers needing assistance at St. Simons Island.
The man, described as a black male in his 30s, went into the water to help a woman and a child who were struggling to get back to shore authorities said.
The woman and child were able to make it back to land, but the man never resurfaced.
The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
