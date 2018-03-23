0 Crime, safety for downtown garage drawing concern for Jacksonville leaders

UPDATE (March 23): City leaders are working to make a downtown Jacksonville parking garage more safe and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

City Councilman John Crescimbeni said a constituent contacted him, concerned that the doors of the parking garage near the Main Library are not in compliance with the federal disabilities act.

Crescimbeni said the door is in compliance, but wants to add a push button to the door. He said the button will likely be installed within the next few months.

Crime and safety are the two biggest concerns one Jacksonville City Council member has with the parking garage near the main library.

The glass doors leading out of the Duval Street Garage lock on their own for security reasons.

City Councilman John Crescimbeni said a constituent contacted him, concerned that the doors are not in compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

“This is a very busy garage,” Crescimbeni said.

On Thursday, Crescimbeni showed Action News Jax some reported issues with the garage, such as confusion over needing your ticket or keycard when you leave, or else you can get locked out.

“I have now put (my key card) on my car keys so it’s kind of a mess,” said Karen Nuland, who uses the garage daily.

Making matters worse, Crescimbeni said, signs warning people to hold onto their tickets were just put up in the stairwell last week.

“You’re going to exit out on this little alleyway, and then you’re locked out of the garage,” Crescimbeni said.

Crescimbeni showed us that the door leading outside doesn’t always close properly, and the gate you get to next is easy to manipulate.

“If that door is not latched, you’re in the garage--sleeping, looking through cars, who knows what else?” Crescimbeni said.

The goal is keeping out those who don’t belong, but users worry the garage only succeeds at locking out those who do.

Crescimbeni said the city will take up this issue next Tuesday.

