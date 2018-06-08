0 Crime spree caught on surveillance in Bartram Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

Thieves were caught on camera rifling through unlocked cars in the Bartram Park Preserve neighborhood on Wednesday night.

One of the suspects can be seen on camera searching through the glove compartment and center console of a pickup truck. He was able to get away with walkie-talkies, an iPod and a knife.

The thieves also stole an SUV from a nearby home and ransacked through another vehicle.

“It’s super frustrating,” said Harmony Nunley, owner of the SUV. “I have five kids, so we’re in and out of the car all the time. We keep pretty much everything in there.”

Nunley said the SUV is a white 2010 Mazda CX-9. The tag is 5901GU.

The homes in this neighborhood are less than a year old and other communities are popping up around it.

Neighbors believe that thieves may see that as an opportunity.

“It’s been kind of crazy with all the new construction, because they just kind of leave things laying around,” said neighbor Bill Stump, “So it’s a field day for thieves to come around.”

