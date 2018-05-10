  • Dash cam video shows Florida deputy save baby's life

    A deputy in Ocala, Florida saved the life of a 3-month old baby boy Wednesday.

    At approximately 5:30 p.m., Marion County Sheriff's Office K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix, was on his way home from his shift when a motorist flagged him down at a red light.

    The motorist told Nix that her 3-month old baby boy named Kingston was completely unresponsive and that she needed help.

    The deputy turned his patrol car around and pulled over on the side of the road to help.

    Dash cam video shows the deputy performing several life-saving measures on the baby.

    The baby didn't appear to respond, so the deputy rushed the child to a nearby hospital in his patrol car.

    Due to the deputy's actions, Kingston is alive.

    "We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery," Marion County Sheriff's Office said. 

