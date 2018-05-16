  • Daughter, father victims of Town Center area home invasion, sexual assault

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man who sexually battered a female victim at an apartment on Gate Parkway early Sunday morning. 

    Police say the man was armed with a gun when he kicked in the front door, forced the father and daughter into a bedroom, sexually battered the daughter, and demanded money and a cell phone.

    The victims provided officers with a description of the man. According to police, he appeared to be between 5’6” and 5’8” and 170 lbs., but his appearance was somewhat heavier. Police have released an official sketch.

     

     

    He was wearing a yellow jacket (with a two-letter logo on the upper right chest area), light blue jeans, and a white or red hat. Police say he spoke a foreign language.

    Surveillance video in the area shows the vehicle officers believe the man was driving. It shows the SUV entering the apartment complex at 11:20 p.m. and leaving at 1:53 a.m.

    Anyone who knows the identity of this man, his location, or that of the vehicle, contact JSO at (904) 630 - 0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

