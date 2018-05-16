0 Daughter, father victims of Town Center area home invasion, sexual assault

Watch Action News Jax on Wednesday at CBS47 and CBS47 at 6 for updates on this story from Russell Colburn

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man who sexually battered a female victim at an apartment on Gate Parkway early Sunday morning.

Police say the man was armed with a gun when he kicked in the front door, forced the father and daughter into a bedroom, sexually battered the daughter, and demanded money and a cell phone.

The victims provided officers with a description of the man. According to police, he appeared to be between 5’6” and 5’8” and 170 lbs., but his appearance was somewhat heavier. Police have released an official sketch.

We showed the suspect's sketch to neighbors, no one recognized the man. Police say he's 5'6" - 5'8", 170 lbs and speaks a foreign language. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/IZH7FZ573O — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 16, 2018

He was wearing a yellow jacket (with a two-letter logo on the upper right chest area), light blue jeans, and a white or red hat. Police say he spoke a foreign language.

Surveillance video in the area shows the vehicle officers believe the man was driving. It shows the SUV entering the apartment complex at 11:20 p.m. and leaving at 1:53 a.m.

Anyone who knows the identity of this man, his location, or that of the vehicle, contact JSO at (904) 630 - 0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

MORE: Photos: Jacksonville police looking for man in home invasion, sexual battery assault

Gate Pkwy Home Invasion/Sexual Battery suspect sought. 5’6”-5’8”, 170 lbs, but appeared heavier. Yellow jacket (2 letter logo on upper right chest area), light blue jeans, & white or red hat. Suspect spoke a foreign language. 630-0500 or email: JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/Llgw77Nak9 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 16, 2018

I just spoke with a man who lives at the Terrace at Town Center Apts. He tells me officers knocked on his door this weekend & made everyone in the building come outside. Officers told them someone’s apt. got broken into over the weekend @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hhjxRLLn9E — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 16, 2018

Statement provided to residents at Terraces at Town Center after home invasion & sexual battery. https://t.co/Md0S65grrX @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/njSh7Zj9H9 — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 16, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.