Day 1 of Colley double murder penalty phase

The penalty phase in the James Colley trial wrapped up with several witnesses and expert testimony, including four victim impact statements read by loved ones of Amanda Colley and Lindy Dobbins.

The two mothers were killed inside a St. Johns County home in 2015.

James Colley, Amanda Colley's husband, was convicted in the killings and now faces the death penalty.

Amanda Colley's sister, Tammy Malone, described Amanda as caring and loyal, and the only sister she had.

“My whole family has been broken by this one person and his horrible actions,” Malone said.

Malone said Amanda's two children kiss a photo of their mother every night, and she will be remembered for her singing voice and caring nature.

Amanda's best friend from college, Beth Kennedy, broke down on the stand, saying Amanda wanted to become an attorney to help women who were victims of domestic violence.

The father of Lindy Dobbins read an open letter from the family.

Chris Dobbins, Lindy's husband, described the pain of losing his wife.

Dobbins spoke of the moment he learned his wife had been murdered after trying to get in touch with her several times.

"I told the kids the school was on lockdown today because there was a terrible accident with mommy and Ms. Amanda, and mommy died, the worst possible thing I could ever imagine saying to my 9-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter," Dobbins said.

The defense presented several expert witnesses, including a psychiatrist who said Colley was on several drugs and medications in the hours before the killings.

Testimony revealed Colley began drinking at 11 p.m. the night before.

At 2 a.m. he did cocaine before driving to Amanda's home and smashing several of her belongings, including a TV.

He then took the sedative Ambien hours later. Experts said Colley had been taking antidepressants as well to deal with his depression.

A psychologist told the jury Colley has done well in jail and has earned a legal certificate, but is depressed after having no contact with his children.

Friends and family of James Colley said he was a loving, hands-on father.

At the end of the penalty phase, jurors will have to recommend a life or death sentence for Colley.

