Dolphin found dead near Mayport Jetties, FWC investigating

    By: Christy Turner , Action News Jax

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating the death of a dolphin calf in the waters near the Mayport Jetties.

    The 4-foot dolphin was found floating belly up.

    Sarge Hall said when they got it out of the water, there was nothing they could do.

    “We tried to give it a little pat, put a little water on it, but yeah, it was clearly dead,” Hall said.

    He said there were no visible signs of trauma on the dolphin. 

    The FWC said a necropsy is planned for Friday.

