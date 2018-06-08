Dolphin found dead near Mayport Jetties, FWC investigating

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating the death of a dolphin calf in the waters near the Mayport Jetties.
The 4-foot dolphin was found floating belly up.
Sarge Hall said when they got it out of the water, there was nothing they could do.
“We tried to give it a little pat, put a little water on it, but yeah, it was clearly dead,” Hall said.
He said there were no visible signs of trauma on the dolphin.
The FWC said a necropsy is planned for Friday.
A dead dolphin calf was found floating in the water near the Mayport Jetties. FWC says a necropsy is planned for tomorrow to figure out how it died. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/AiN6eLyzr3— Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) June 7, 2018
