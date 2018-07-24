  • Deputies: Bradford County deputy shoots, kills wanted man

    Updated:

    A Bradford County deputy shot and killed a man who pointed a rifle at him, according to the sheriff's office.

    Bradford County deputies said the man was wanted after shots were fired on Monday night.

    Related Headlines

    A deputy saw the man driving Tuesday around 1 p.m. and tried to pull him over near the RJE Center on the east side of Starke, according to the sheriff's office.

    Deputies said the man led officers on a brief pursuit then got out and pointed a gun at the deputy. The deputy then shot him, according to the sheriff's office.

    Action News Jax @BenBeckerANjax is on the scene. Watch CBS47 at 5 for the latest details.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories