0 Deputies: Bradford County deputy shoots, kills wanted man

A Bradford County deputy shot and killed a man who pointed a rifle at him, according to the sheriff's office.

Bradford County deputies said the man was wanted after shots were fired on Monday night.

A deputy saw the man driving Tuesday around 1 p.m. and tried to pull him over near the RJE Center on the east side of Starke, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said the man led officers on a brief pursuit then got out and pointed a gun at the deputy. The deputy then shot him, according to the sheriff's office.

Action News Jax @BenBeckerANjax is on the scene.

On the way to Bradford County Officer involved shooting in Bradford County. Suspect wanted in an incident that happened last night House was shot up. No one hit. Deputy spotted suspect in a car today around 1pm.

Suspect led police on a brief pursuit (1/2) — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) July 24, 2018

(2/2 ) Pursuit stopped, suspect got out and “leveled a rifle” at the deputy. Deputy fired, hit suspect, suspect is dead @ActionNewsJax — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) July 24, 2018

Troopers and deputies on the scene for deputy involved shooting in Bradford County where a suspect is dead pic.twitter.com/MY9v3kPVND — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) July 24, 2018

Suspects car after a police chase. Witness says they heard 6-7 shots. Suspect had some sort of “sawed off riffle” pic.twitter.com/Tn5cNXiZEf — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) July 24, 2018

Witness also told me children were at this gym next to a church when the shooting happened pic.twitter.com/A6eBaEN1lh — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) July 24, 2018

