0 Deputies: Child found living in St. Johns County drug house, 5 arrested

Five people were arrested Wednesday at a home in St. Johns County after deputies say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia within reach of a child.

These people face charges including possession, delivery or trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling and child neglect, according to deputies.

The arrests were made following the execution of a search warrant at a house on Chapel Road in St. Augustine, located next to Flagler College’s athletic fields, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say detectives with the St. Johns County Special Investigations Unit have been investigating the home for over a month.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office, Melissa Lazerte, 32; Donald Blount, 35; Kristi Kennington, 46; Richard Roggero, 43; and Kelley Eplin, 25, were arrested and transported to the St. Johns County Jail.

The arrest reports from Wednesday morning say the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team entered the house and told the people inside to exit the building. SWAT team members say they then watched Lazerte, the homeowner, go to the bathroom and flush a substance from a clear plastic baggie down the toilet.

Upon searching the home, deputies say they discovered a young child living in unsatisfactory conditions.

According to the arrest reports, drugs and paraphernalia such as baggies, scales, glass pipes, spoons, and hypodermic needles were found throughout the home and within reach of the child.

Lazerte has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a college, child neglect without great bodily harm, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and destruction of evidence.

Blount faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell/distribute within 1,000 feet of a college and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kennington and Roggero each face charges of trafficking in methamphetamine more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eplin has been charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident reports say the Florida Department of Children and Families responded to the home in relation to the custody and welfare of the child.

