  • Deputies investigate Glen St. Mary shooting that hurt three people

    Updated:

    Deputies are investigating a shooting in Glen St. Mary in which three people were injured early Sunday morning.

    The Baker County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the shooting at 9368 South County Road 125 after they received a call about shots fired in that area. 

    While deputies were en route, they found a vehicle leaving the area at a high speed. Deputies stopped the vehicle and found three people who had been shot.

    The injured people were taken to Shands Jacksonville with serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. 

    The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide more information as it becomes available.        

