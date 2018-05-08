Diseases from ticks, fleas, mosquitoes on rise

The number of illnesses from tick, mosquito and flea bites has more than tripled in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Health officials say they’re battling to control disease caused by the bugs.
Melissa Bell pulled a tick off her husband outside their Southside home this weekend.
The mother of three has Lyme disease, so she immediately thought of tick-borne illnesses.
“Lyme disease can produce life threatening symptoms fairly quickly … about two years ago the infection spread to my heart and I experienced life-threatening symptoms,” Bell said.
The CDC said 300,000 cases of the disease are reported each year.
It’s a much larger problem in the Northeast, but dozens of Lyme disease cases happen in Florida.
In June, a doctor at Mayo Clinic told Action News Jax it’s important to recognize tick bite symptoms, including a fever, head and joint aches.
Rick Stinson deals with ticks all the time as hunting manager at Strike Zone Fishing.
He said complaints peak May through July.
Bell’s family wants to spread the word about the dangers of Lyme disease.
The Florida Lyme Disease Association is trying to get the "Lyme Disease Challenge" circulating on social media to spread awareness of the disease.
VIDEO: Action News Jax reporter Beth Rousseau takes part in the Lyme disease challenge
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
