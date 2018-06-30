0 Dozens gather at Hemming Plaza for local Families Belong Together rally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

Hundreds of rallies were held nationwide Saturday to demonstrate against the immigration policies of the Trump administration.

Protestors have three demands:

Reunite separated migrant families

End family detentions

End the “Zero Tolerance” policy

Action News Jax's Courtney Cole went to the local rally held at Hemming Park in Downtown Jacksonville. People who gathered Sunday afternoon say the rally wasn’t just about immigrant rights, but human rights as well.

Dozens gathered at Hemming Plaza, chanting, holding signs and speaking out against a policy they said they're stronger fighting against together than divided.

This rally comes nearly two months after the White House put a "Zero Tolerance" policy into place for undocumented immigrants.

It's led to the separation of thousands of children from their parents.

Damaris Mayans, one of the organizers and a graduate student at the University of Florida, says she's outraged.

I spoke to Damairs Mayans, one of the organizers of the local #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch here in Jacksonville. As a grad student, from Spain, on a student visa at UF, she says she's concerned for the rights of other immigrants. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/HDljkw2KJK — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 30, 2018

“I came here through a student visa so you know, I’m just kind of concerned for other immigrants,” Mayans said.

Mayans said she knew this issue required more attention than just a hashtag or Facebook post and that’s what inspired her to organize this rally.

Based on Saturday's turnout, Mayans told Action News Jax she’s glad she’s not the only one looking to make change.

“I’m extremely happy to see we’re like-minded people you see around. In the end, it doesn't matter that I’m a foreigner, it doesn't matter what is the difference between you and me,” Mayans said.

Jeff Dowd, a film producer and political activist many people know from the "Seattle Seven" says we can't let the differences stop us from moving forward.

“People are standing up because we believe we can overcome. And justice is inherent in America, it’s inherent in our Constitution and what a great thing,” Dowd said.

Organizers say the push for change will continue.

People in attendance were encouraged to vote this August and November. People were also registering to vote on-site as well.

Another Families Belong Together Rally and Vigil is being held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in St. Augustine at the Plaza de la Constitución.

#RightNow People of all ages are gathered at Hemming Park to protest President Trump’s policy toward undocumented immigrants. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/hNrIptX007 — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 30, 2018

This is more than just a protest against Trump’s immigration policy, there are also people out here helping people register to vote. Organizers are reminding attendees to vote in August and November. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/spakqmFawJ — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 30, 2018

“We shall remain vigilant until all the children are reunited with their families.” —While there are many issues protestors are fed up with, the speaker who currently has the floor says this is the objective that has brought them together this afternoon. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/UyzDAdekyK — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 30, 2018

Mayans said she wanted people to walk away from this rally today inspired and ready to vote in elections happening in August and November of this year. #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yiGuoPkCpz — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) June 30, 2018

