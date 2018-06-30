  • Dozens gather at Hemming Plaza for local Families Belong Together rally

    By: Courtney Cole , Action News Jax

    Updated:
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

    Hundreds of rallies were held nationwide Saturday to demonstrate against the immigration policies of the Trump administration.

    Protestors have three demands:

    Related Headlines

    • Reunite separated migrant families
    • End family detentions
    • End the “Zero Tolerance” policy

     

    Action News Jax's Courtney Cole went to the local rally held at Hemming Park in Downtown Jacksonville. People who gathered Sunday afternoon say the rally wasn’t just about immigrant rights, but human rights as well.

    Dozens gathered at Hemming Plaza, chanting, holding signs and speaking out against a policy they said they're stronger fighting against together than divided.

    This rally comes nearly two months after the White House put a "Zero Tolerance" policy into place for undocumented immigrants.

    It's led to the separation of thousands of children from their parents.

    Damaris Mayans, one of the organizers and a graduate student at the University of Florida, says she's outraged.

    “I came here through a student visa so you know, I’m just kind of concerned for other immigrants,” Mayans said.

    Mayans said she knew this issue required more attention than just a hashtag or Facebook post and that’s what inspired her to organize this rally.

    Based on Saturday's turnout, Mayans told Action News Jax she’s glad she’s not the only one looking to make change.

    “I’m extremely happy to see we’re like-minded people you see around. In the end, it doesn't matter that I’m a foreigner, it doesn't matter what is the difference between you and me,” Mayans said.

    Jeff Dowd, a film producer and political activist many people know from the "Seattle Seven"  says we can't let the differences stop us from moving forward.

    “People are standing up because we believe we can overcome. And justice is inherent in America, it’s inherent in our Constitution and what a great thing,” Dowd said.

    Organizers say the push for change will continue.

    People in attendance were encouraged to vote this August and November. People were also registering to vote on-site as well.

    Another Families Belong Together Rally and Vigil is being held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in St. Augustine at the Plaza de la Constitución.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories