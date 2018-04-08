  • Driver charged after slamming into parked JSO patrol cruiser on I-295 in Jacksonville, police say

    By: Danae Leake , Action News Jax

    A driver is facing a charge after she hit a JSO patrol cruiser on I-295 early Sunday, Jacksonville police said.

    At 5:36 a.m., a JSO officer was responding to a traffic crash on I-295 at the Atlantic Boulevard exit, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

    The patrol vehicle was in the left lane of the interstate with its emergency lights on.

    Police said driver Hailey M. Trusty, 19, was traveling southbound on I-295 in the left lane and struck the rear of the patrol vehicle with her Chrysler 200. 

    The Chrysler pushed the JSO vehicle forward toward the median. Trusty's vehicle came to a final rest blocking the right lane of I-295, police reported.

    Trusty was sent to a St. Vincent's medical center while the officer was taken to UF Health. Both were reported having minor injures.

    Trusty faces a charge of careless driving. 

     

      

