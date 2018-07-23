  • Driver in hit-and-run that killed young couple had 5 DUI arrests, records show

    Court records show the driver accused of fleeing a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her boyfriend has five previous arrests for driving under the influence.

    According to Florida Highway Patrol, Shawn Blitchington’s driver’s license was revoked permanently.

    FHP says he was driving a white Ford F-250 southbound on U.S. 301 in a northbound travel lane with no headlights on just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

    The truck collided head-on with a 2017 Honda Civic, killing 22-year-old Bailey McKnight and 21-year-old Ryan Kennedy.

    Troopers said Blitchington fled the scene of the crash but was later arrested.

    Family said McKnight was eight-months pregnant with the couple’s first child. She also had a young son.

    “She was a phenomenal mother,” McKnight’s cousin Brooke Price said. “One day when I become a mother, I hope I’m half the mother she was.”

    Price said her cousin was expecting a boy, and she and Kennedy couldn’t have been happier.

    The young couple’s families want to know why Blitchington was behind the wheel of a car despite his revoked license.

    Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said there are times individuals with permanently revoked licenses can drive. 

    Troopers tells Action News Jax that Blitchington did not fit into those exceptions.

    “The only way to keep them off the road is to keep them in custody,” Carson said.

    Court records in Duval, Nassau and Suwanee counties reveal Blitchington had five DUI arrests.

    He has also been arrested on battery and driving with a suspended license charges.

    FHP said the car Blitchington was driving Saturday was registered to a company called Pure Air Inc.

    A Florida Division of Corporations search showed Blitchington was the registered agent for the company in 2002.

    The company is no longer active.

    Toxicology reports for Bitchington are pending.

