Duval County man shot in the leg near San Juan Avenue Saturday

    By: Rhian Franchebois

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a call at 8:50 p.m. Saturday about an aggravated battery that happened on the 5800 block of San Juan Avenue.

    Officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

    Police said the injured man was "not very forthcoming" with information.

    The shooting took place about a half-mile away from where the man was, at an apartment complex on the 2500 block of Hyde Park, according to police.

    JSO asks anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

