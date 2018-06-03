Duval County | Three people shot in three separate incidents overnight

Three people were shot in Jacksonville Saturday night in three separate incidents, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say a man and a woman lost their lives and the third victim, reported to be under the age of 18, was shot in a drive-by and is expected to survive.
Friends have identified one of the victims in the series of shootings.
Danica Odoms, 37, was shot multiple times before she was pronounced dead at UF Health.
Action News Jax's Varisa Lall Dass was there as investigators looked for answers.
“She’s a nice lady. She exercises daily and I see her regularly when I walk through the bus stop,” said Champagne Shauntay, a neighbor.
Glennetta Stepps, another neighbor, said she heard nine shots from her house, followed by sirens.
Less than a mile away at a Raceway gas station, another person was shot: he later died.
Some neighbors say a lot of shootings take place in the area.
In a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office crime map search, 377 incidents of violent crime have occurred within a one-mile radius of that neighborhood in the past six months.
“I’m really, really, really in shock,” Shauntay said.
Anyone with information about these three shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). We are still working to find the identity the two other shooting victims.
