Eckerd Workforce Development Program helps young adults prepare for their first job

A local job training company is preparing to send a group of its graduates into the workforce.
The Eckerd Workforce Development Program said there is plenty of room for more young adults looking to make their mark and some money.
Young adults are able to go through the Eckerd Workforce Development Program in Durkeeville to create a better lives for themselves. The program helps people ages 16-24 who are not in school find employment.
They offer scholarships for job training, help participants get paid internships and connect them with local businesses.
Wayne River, a Ribualt High School graduate, is one of them.
River now works full time for a pest company.
Eckerd said that during the summer months, more young adults are looking for work. They are located at 1301 Myrtle Avenue and open year-round. The next training class will begin June 22. A July class is also available.
